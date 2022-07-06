Novak Djokovic once again had to show the resilience that has made him a 20-time Grand Slam champion against Jannik Sinner to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Serb came back from being two sets down to beat the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

With his 26th straight win on the grass courts of Wimbledon, Djokovic reached his 11th semifinal of the competition with only Roger Federer ahead of him in that category with 13.

Djokovic got off to a flying start against Sinner who failed to replicate the form he showed in eliminating Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round. The 10th seed fell into a 4-1 hole in the first set but stormed back to level at 5-5 before sealing the first set.

A buoyant Sinner looked to be on his way to a first Wimbledon semifinal after dominating the second set against the number one seed.

But Djokovic, as he so often is, was still unfazed and began to slowly find his way back. World no.3 easily won the next two sets to level the match and looked invincible from there on out.

A double break in the fifth followed and Sinner’s fate was sealed as Djokovic reached another semifinal at Wimbledon, a tournament he has not lost since 2017.

It was the 35-year-old’s seventh career comeback in a match in which he trailed by two sets — he last did it in the 2021 French Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas — and improved to 37-10 in five-setters.

He is 10-1 in five-setters at Wimbledon including nine straight victories with the lone loss coming in 2006.

He will now take on Britain’s Cameron Norrie for a spot in the final after the Brit overcame David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.