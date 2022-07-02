Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz continued their march towards a potential blockbuster clash by storming into the last 16 of Wimbledon after dominant wins.

The top-seeded Serb is quickly finding his previous form in what is an ominous sign for the others as he dismantled his fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4.

It took Kecmanovic 34 minutes just to register a game on the board as Djokovic completed his 24th win in a row at the grasscourt major dating back to 2018, to set up a clash with Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

Though not a household name, the Dutchman, van Rijthoven can cause the world no.3 trouble as he already holds a win over World No.1 Danill Medvedev.

van Rijthoven overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16 of Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish teenage sensation continued to find his form on the grass as well overcoming German Oscar Otte in a no-nonsense 6-3 6-1 6-2 thrashing.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who had won only one match on grass before this year’s championships, appears to be getting better as the tournament goes on.

John Isner, the conqueror of Andy Murray, did not get much time to celebrate as he was sent packing by Jannik Sinner 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Francis Tiafoe, David Goffin, and Tommy Paul reached the last 16 of the ATP tournament as well.