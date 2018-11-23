DJ Bravo announces to visit Pakistan for PSL

West Indian star DJ Bravo has announced that he will travel to Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League matches after being picked by Quetta Gladiators for the country’s biggest cricket event.

In a video message received to a private TV channel, Bravo said that he’s looking forward to his first visit to Pakistan since 2006.

“Pakistan! The Champion is gonna coming there,” he announced.

“Support us, look out for me as it will be my first time in Pakistan since 2006 and I’m really looking forward to being there,” he said.

The all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket added that he’s happy to be part of team Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League.

“I want to thank Quetta Gladiators for picking me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of PSL2019,” he said.

The man with 450 T20 wickets also sang his famous Champion Song in support of Quetta Gladiators.

Bravo’s announcement to visit Pakistan is not only a boost for team Quetta but it can also be a big support for Pakistan Cricket Board in its attempt to bring cricket home.

The West Indian star is one of the most experienced T20 players with experience of over 411 T20 games so far.

He has represented teams of Chennai Super Kings, Chittagong Kings, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Dolphins, Essex, Gujarat Lions, Kent, Lahore Qalandars, Melbourne Renegades, Middlesex, Mumbai Indians, Paarl Rocks, Surrey, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel and Victoria in various T20 competitions around the world.—Agencies

