Chairman and CEO Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik, President PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro, Lakshman Maheshwari, Dr Danji Thawar Fufal, Dr. Yusuf Baloch, Lalchand Akrani, and others on the occasion of the Diwali festival.
Home Uncategorized DIWALI FESTIVAL
Chairman and CEO Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik, President PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro, Lakshman Maheshwari, Dr Danji Thawar Fufal, Dr. Yusuf Baloch, Lalchand Akrani, and others on the occasion of the Diwali festival.
© 2023 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer