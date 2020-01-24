Division of Sindh not acceptable: Kamal

OUR CORRESPONDENT Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that no one will be allowed to divide Sindh. He added the corrupt elements are using Sindh card to hide their corruption. Addressing a public gathering in Larkana on Friday, Kamal said children are dying in Thar and other parts of the province due to hunger, thirst and dog bites. He maintained those who talk of Madina State should see the ground reality in Sindh. He said it seems the slogan of Madina State is only confined to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “What kind of a state is it where people are not provided the basic facility of clean water.” He said the PSP wants to serve the nation and transfer power to a common man. “People should elect us to power so we could facilitate them.” He remarked, “We will have to make amendments in the Constitution with the help of the people so that a common man could get a chance to sit in the power corridors.” He said the real change will come after the PSP comes into power and it will be seen across villages and mountains of the country. The PSP chief said, “No one can accuse me of corruption of a single penny like others did.”Mustafa Kamal pointed out that the political parties raise hue and cry when they loose the elections. He highlighted none of the political parties have ever made efforts to address the issues of a common man. “If PSP comes into power, it will resolve the grievances and facilitate the masses.” He lamented none of the previous governments ever made efforts for holding free and fair elections in the country.