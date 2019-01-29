ONCE again, politics is being done on the fate of the largest province of the country — Punjab — on the pretext of creation of more provinces out of the existing one for questionable reasons. The main opposition party — PML(N) — on Monday submitted a Constitutional Amendment Bill before the NA Secretariat envisaging division of Punjab into three provinces of South Punjab, Bahawalpur and the remainder.

It is quite obvious that almost all political parties are playing to the galleries as far as creation of new provinces is concerned and ironically while there is extreme opposition to carving of more provinces out of three other federating units, all are, at least theoretically, favouring division of Punjab. Even those who are supposed to defend Punjab against venomous and motivated propaganda seem to have become victim of political expediencies. Understandably, the demand for creation of more provinces out of Punjab stems from the desire to undermine strength and clout of the province in the overall scheme of things but practically the situation would not change and those who have made it a fashion to target Punjab would continue to target whatever region is left behind if moves for bifurcation succeed. The Bill moved by PML(N) proposes the province of Bahawalpur, which was a sovereign state not only in the united India but even after creation of Pakistan, will consist of the current Bahawalpur administrative division while South Punjab will consist of Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan Divisions. This seems to be a smart move to counter some of the administrative measures being taken by the ruling PTI to console people of South Punjab whom it had pledged a separate province within first 100 days of its governance. Despite the fact that the incumbent Chief Minister Usman Buzdar hails from the area, separate Secretariat is being created for South Punjab which would mean nothing more than a strain on provincial resources. Who is preventing the CM from carrying out welfare programmes in the region or mitigate sufferings of the people? Politicians and bureaucracy would gain as creation of two more provinces could result into more opportunities for lucrative offices and posts but people of Punjab would be the ultimate sufferer as the resources that should have been spent on their well-being would then be expended on administration. Given ifs and buts as well as vested interests of the political parties, the attempts aimed at splitting Punjab would do more harm than benefit to the country.

Share on: WhatsApp