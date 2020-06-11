Divine intervention

Shahzad Lodhi

AN atheist when surrounded by sheer

sea storm sees to the open skies. The

question arises here why does he do this? Whom he is trying to talk to? By doing this is he attempting to call a third force or something superior? But he does not believe in God running affairs of massive universe. Why would he surrender and what makes his head go up when threatened to life? As if giving a SOS call to come and rescue him from dying. Allah Almighty says in Quran he sent one lakh twenty-four thousand Messengers on earth to make humans know their real Creator. Their job was hard to spread message of oneness of God ie Allah the Almighty.

The last and supreme of all Messengers (PBUH) faced hardships. He was mocked, threatened to be killed and non-believers would not trust his words. They were not ready to believe that Allah can chose a common man among them for spreading the message of His oneness. Truth has to prevail. Sooner or later. Discretionary power rests with the sole creator Allah. When Allah want things to happen they simply happen does not matter how hard they are. Life has become complicated. Capitalism has literally made man a machine. Rich are becoming richer while poor find it hard to live. Exploitation by the powerful of the weak rules. Survival of the fittest used to be rule of jungle but it rules human world even now.

Church goers in the West and Europe is on continuous decline. Materialism and concept of “Money Rules” has shaken faiths unfortunately. Powerful individuals and countries have taken shape of so-called “gods on earth”. While learning Quran one comes to know unjust, powerful and ruthless rulers have been coming in different times throughout human history. Interestingly none of them exist now. They are simply part of History. It’s a law of nature when justice is denied and innocents are killed it gives rise to Allah’s wrath and Divine’s intervention takes place.

Look at the present scene now. Where did this Corona come from? Can’t be seen with a naked eye? Can’t be held and put behind the bars? It is not sparing kings and beggars alike, entering palaces and cottages at the same time. It is not taking into account borders, race, colour, ethnicity, religion and nationality. The powerful first world is witnessing its people dying but are yet to develop a medicine which can save human lives. Allah is annoyed with mankind. It’s as simple as this. We as humans and Muslims are yet not ready to accept our wrong doings. While Quran is clear on it saying we have already replaced people who disobeyed and brought new ones in their place

How Nature manifests itself without being seen or felt is expressed by President Trump on the reported intrusion of Corona into US aircraft carrier standing on high seas. Trump has wondered how and why his technological development could not either anticipate or stop such intrusion. His self-importance could not conceal his pride when he boasted that he alone is the only President of the United States who has served has taken care of Black Americans with equality and justice when he was referring to police murder of George Flyd.

All men of importance have been living and doing things with this mindset. Falsehood, self-supremacy and Nazism have been their hallmark in dealing with their junior subordinates and public at large.

Such examples are abundantly explained and cleared in the works of great philosophers, historians and thinkers. All this in spite of periodic reminders and interventions by the Almighty during all past civilizations in short this has been the way of running of universe and is a hard fact of life. This has been the message of great philosopher Allama Iqbal SibatIk Taghur Ko Hai Zamanay Main. Don’t we all know that Corona virus has made everything topsy-turvy in all walks of life. This has always been there and will continue un interrupted. Don’t we say we have to live with Corona because it’s the will of God? Is it not Divine Intervention? May ALLAH give us an opportunity to mend our ways and seek forgiveness of our wrong doings within our life spans.

—The writer is a British Pakistani and a freelance Journalist based in Islamabad.