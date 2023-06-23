THE Holy Qur’an admonishes, “Surely, we seize the evil doers with most violent seizing, keep on waiting for the day when the Heaven shall bring a “Clear Calamity” to mankind and he will cry, saying our Lord remove this chastisement, we made it to prevail against men for days and nights uncountable as token of our “vehement punishment” surely, we make it a reminder to him. Allah is the “Best Known.” (Vers Doom)

Regrettably we study the Divine Book which is a gateway to all affairs and fears related to human beings but conceived no wisdom from to which dedicate towards truth. It is a key to our salvation and abiding His commands fixed on us. We could be safeguarded by the Divine Hand or at least could come to the state of mind which provides forbearance and solitude to face the situation in which we go through at those grim times. The whole of the ancient human history reveals that whenever human being deviated the right path showed by the Allah Almighty or the disobedient of human being then was pushed them into the super vehement disaster like life taking eruption of volcanoes, floods, earthquakes, draughts and different kinds of contagious diseases.

The bitter truth is that all our master managers and politicians of our country are fully and earnestly indulged is earning the “wrath and reaction” of Supreme Master Manager of the universe the Almighty Allah. These master mangers are busy only and merely earning power and prestige in the country which is already in grip of many disasters. The Rage of environmental agents cries of Kashmiris pangs of the people of Pakistan in every home. Politicians are enjoying the festivity of the Marriage De-Convenance of the political parties sitting like a newly married couple on the stage exchanging the pleasantries with each other. In the greed of power and prestige all the political leaders overlooked the insulting attitude and all grievances with each other.

What a shame that one of our minister from PPP only to get a decorated chair of foreign ministry forgave those who removed the ornaments of the sanctity of his mother publically on many occasions. It is a truth unrejected that not a single politician keeps the conscious and religious based politicians. Politics is not reconciled with the morality or obligations. All their sympathies or concerns about the people is migratory, only when the elections are imminent and when it is over and they achieve their gallant goal they turned their ears deaf and blindfold their eyes towards their voters. The sorry state of the soil of Pakistan has also earned ridicules sarcastic and comic relief from the whole world community specifically from the enemy countries.

The shortfall in almost all the fields of the country and tug of war between the armed forces and the politicians is in progress overlooking the solidarity and sovereignty of the motherland. This is a signal to our intelegencia, analysts and observers of the country. The dirty game of blames to each other is on full swing henceforth and there is no time with any politician to see into the real crisis and chaos prevailing in the country. The motherland is heading towards the civil war but the war between the political parties is not yet over. How long it will go on none can predict. Tragical enough, that there is no section mentioned in the constitution for this political plight. God knows better who will come-forward to tackle this grime conditions of the country. May God help us in this dismay.

—The writer is senior journalist, based in Germany.

Email: [email protected]