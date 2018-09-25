‘Divide and rule’ policy brought industry to grinding halt

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has demanded a high-level probe into step-motherly treatment to Jammu and Kashmir in terms of industry growth.

The FCIK in a meeting held under the chairmanship of its President, Mukhtar Yousuf, denounced the Indian authorities for their step-motherly treatment to Kashmir both in terms of creating industrial infrastructure and addressing the genuine problems of valley-based units.

The participants of the meeting said that only a few districts in Jammu region had been receiving attention of authorities over the decades which have led to gross inequality in growth and development of industries across the territory.

The participants of the meeting regretted that the negative role and ‘divide and rule’ policy adopted by the sponsors had brought the industry in Kashmir to a grinding halt.

They said the decision to transfer all industrial estates to corporations for their control is proving fatal for the reasons that these corporations have started treating the units as their profit-earning entities.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp