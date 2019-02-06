Diversity suggested to intensify support for Kashmir cause

A diversity is required to intensify support for independence of Indian held Kashmir said people from different walks of life talking to APP Tuesday.

“Urgency is particularly required to provide an intellectual impetus to the struggle so as to counter Indian onslaught on international forums against the struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir” said Prof. Shaista Tabbasum, Chairperson, Department of International Relations, Karachi University.

Reiterating that Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir were striving for a just cause that should have been equally supported by the entire world, she said Indian claims regarding struggle of freedom fighters must be efficiently countered.

“We do have before us the example of Intifada – the struggle of Palestinians, genuineness of which is now being realized by the world in general,” said Dr. Shaista.

In reply to a question, she said relevance of observing Kashmir Day to express our solidarity with our brothers can not be ignored, however, countries like Pakistan must urgently start an intellectual campaign.

This she said must be efficiently sustained with adequate preparation and active involvement of academicians and intelligentsia. Dr. Saud Zaidi supplementing the proposition said in this “war of mind” era the struggle for Kashmir freedom has to be waged on varied platforms.

Syed Irshad Hussain, associated with a reputable research centre particularly urged media to support the cause on regular and sustainable basis. “This must not be a one time affair,” he said.

A consistent approach was said to be required at every level for a cause that is genuine and also very close to heart and soul of every Pakistani.

Malka Subhani, a banker by profession with clear understanding about international politics said a renewed vigor is required to make peace lovers understand the plight of the Kashmiris struggling for their freedom from India.

This is age of freedom and independence, with world community turning increasingly sensitive about violation of human rights.

“In the given situation how can they remain insensitive to brutality our children, youth, women and senior citizens are being subjected to by India in the occupied Kashmir valley,” she said.—APP

