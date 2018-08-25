Distt admin role eulogized

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Deputy Commissioner ,Attock Imran Qurashi has appreciated the efforts of all tehsil and district administrations on the eve of Eid ul Azha.In a statement he said that district and tehsil administrations played excellent role during Eid ul Azha to remove the waste of sacrificial animals.

He said that all officers and officials worked hard to complete their tasks with in the stipulated period of time.He also appreciated the efforts of all Assistant Commissioners Mahreen Faheem Abbasi and Chairman Municipal Committee Nasir Mehmood Sheikh for the excellent role they have played for removal of carcasses and other animal waste.

Moreover, he also lauded the efforts that were made to make the city clean. DC said all officers and officials remained vigilant and performed their duties in the best possible manner.

