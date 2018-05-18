Distt admin imposes fine on private schools

Vacations fee

Multan

The district committee for registration of private schools has imposed Rs 230,000 fine on two private schools for violating rules of collecting summer vacation fee in one go for two or three months.

A meeting of the committee was held to discuss four cases of different irregularities. Nishat Boys High School New Shah Shams Colony, Multan was fined 140,000 for collecting more than one month fees at a time.

During the meeting, the complainant against British International School was requested to give documentary proof. The owner of the Educators admitted collection of fee for practical exams and was fined Rs 90,000, said a handout issued here.—APP