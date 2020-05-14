Distt Admin conducts 16355 raids in May to check hoarding, profiteering

Staff Reporter

Under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding, the Rawalpindi District Administration has conducted over 16,355 raids during May in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi District and action in accordance with the law was taken against those found indulged in violation of law.

The administration also sent behind the bars a number of violators while fines amounting to over over five million rupees were also imposed in this connection.

According to a District Government spokesman, the campaign had been accelerated and raids were conducted on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd) Anwal ul Haq.