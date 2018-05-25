Districts to get voters final lists by May 27: ECP

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that the process of delivering final electoral rolls of over 100 million registered voters to all districts of the country will be completed by May 27. According to ECP, the process is underway for sending lists of registered voters to districts, which had reached the figure of 105,955,407 with 59,224,262 male and 46,731,145 female voters.

Out of total registered voters 60,672,868 were from Punjab, 22,391,244 voters were from Sindh, 15,316,299 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,299,494 voters from Balochistan, 2,510,154 voters from FATA and 765,348 voters from federal capital. The ECP said that in Punjab, the male voters were 33,679,992 while female voters were 26,992,876. In Sindh the male voters were 12,436,844 while female voters were 9,954,400.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the male voters were 8,705,831 while the female voters were 6,610,468. In Balochistan the male voters were 2,486,230 while the female voters were 1,813,264. In FATA the male voters were 1,507,902 while the female voters were 1,002,252. In federal capital the male voters were 407,463 while the female voters were 357,885. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) to stop payments against tenders issued by various departments for publication in dailies after April 1. In a letter addressed to the AGPR, the ECP said there was a ban on recruitments and development schemes, but it had been observed that tender/recruitment notices for procurement/recruitments were being published in the dailies on regular basis on behalf of various departments.

The ECP has taken a serious view of the fact and desired that all payments pertaining to tenders published after April 1 should not be released and ‘stopped forthwith.’ The ECP has also asked the AGPR to convey necessary instructions in this regard to its respective subordinate offices for strict compliance. According to ECP, these ROs will further check these lists and after necessary changes if required they will release the preliminary list. On which the concerned voters of relevant polling stations will submit their objections and suggestions to the district returning officers (DROs). Under the law, the DROs will make decisions on these objections and later they will issue the final list of polling stations. It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP has placed the draft list of polling stations on its website in order to make the process more transparent.—APP