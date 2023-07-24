LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert as River Indus at Taunsa Barrage is in medium flood level with discharge of 382,259 cusecs and rising.

PDMA has directed Commissioners of Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, and Deputy Commissioners of Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan to make necessary arrangements to cope with any flood emergency.

Rescue 1122 has been directed to remain high alert with sufficient emergency response personnel and equipment.

River Kabul at Nowshera is in medium flood level, River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, River Ravi at Balloki and River Sutlej at Sulemanki are in low flood level.

Flash flooding of moderate to heavy intensity is expected in the nullahs of Balochistan (Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran, Nasirabad Divisions) and in hill torrents of D G khan Division during next 48-hours.

According to the synoptic situation, yesterday’s monsoon low over Southwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Rajasthan has weakened into trough.

Moderate to Strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating lower half of the country up to 5000 feet.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is expected over South & Southeast Sindh along with Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran, Nasirabad, D G Khan, D I Khan, Bannu & Kohat Divisions during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar & upper Sindh. Isolated thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over rest of Punjab.

Rains over catchment areas of rivers (mm) during last 24 hours:

Indus: Padidan=120, Dadu=75, Mirpur Khas=72, Oghi=67, Sakrand=53, Murree & Phulra=45 (each), Khanpur=42, Astore=38, Bosak Bridge=31, Chhor=29, Rahim Yar Khan=26, Tando Jam=24, Islamabad [Bokra=24, Chaklala Airbase=22, Zeropoint=21, Shamsabad=20, Saidpur=16, Golra=10], Shaheed Benazirabad=23, Rohri=22, Moin-Jo-Daro=21, Mithi=20, Sukkur=19, Shinkiari=17, Kakul=14, Badin, Buner & Daggar=13 (each), Thatta , Jacobabad & DG Khan=10 (each|), Pattan, Khairpur, Bagrote & Besham=08 (each), Hyderabad, Layyah & Larkana=07(each), Gilgit=06.

Jhelum: Domel=36, Muzaffarabad (Airport=31 & City=18), Chattar Kallas=27, Palandri=18, Balakot=16, Garhi Dopatta=10, Rawalakot & Haraman=07 (each).

Chenab: Kot Addu=14.

Others: Karachi [Surjani Town=20, Quaidabad=11, North Karachi & Kemari=09 (each), Orangi Town=08,

Korengi =07, Gulshan e Mymar, Gulshan e Hadeed & Nazimabad=06(each)], Sibbi=15, Lasbela=13, Panjgur=11, Khuzdar & Zhob=10 (each), Loralai & Quetta (Sheaikh Manda) =07 (each).

Rivers flow are likely to increase further due to widespread rains with isolated heavy falls over catchment areas during the week and possible release of excess water by India after filling of dams.