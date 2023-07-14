LAHORE – River Sutlej is in low flood level and falling at Ganda Singh Wala & Sulemanki.

All other major rivers are flowing below low flood level.

Water flow at River Sutlej is gradually falling after reaching medium flood level a couple of days back due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and release of water by India.

River Sutlej was in medium flood level at Ganda Singh Wala last day at noon with 102,800 cusec water. In the same evening, water flow decreased to 83,700 cusec.

On Friday morning, the water flow decreased to 74,600 which further dropped to 63,300 cusec at noon.

Despite decrease in water flow, administration of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari are on high-alert due to a possible increase in the flow of River Sutlej in the wake of widespread rains in the upper catchment areas during the next 2-3 days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast countrywide rains till July 17, raising fears of increased flow in all major rivers and urban flooding in major cities.

Before gradual fall, high water flow in River Sutlej submerged nearby villages and fields in Kasur district in floodwater, causing people to shift to safer places.

People in other districts also started shifting from the villages close to River Sutlej to safer places.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division of PMD, trough of westerly wave lies over Northeast Afghanistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet and likely to strengthen.

Well-marked seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with trough extending northwards.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan & Bahawalpur divisions during next 24 hours.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Northeast Balochistan.

Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan & Bahawalpur divisions during next 48 hours. Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Northeast Balochistan.

Widespread rains in the upper catchment areas can increase water flow in major rivers including Sutlej.