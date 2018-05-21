Districts election officers training starts today

Rawalpindi

In preparation for the upcoming general elections, the training of Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and District Election Commissioners (DECs) of three districts of Rawalpindi division, Chakwal, Jhelum and Attock will start on Monday and conclude on Wednesday.

The ROs, AROs and DECs of Rawalpindi district imparted special training during May 17 to 19.

This was announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan which had earlier issued notification, appointing 13 ROs and 26 AROs for 13 constituencies of National Assembly and 27 ROs and 54 AROs for 27 constituencies of Provincial Assembly in Rawalpindi Division.

The ROs and AROs have been appointed for NA-55 to NA-67 including two constituencies of Attock, seven of Rawalpindi, two of Chakwal and two constituencies of Jhelum.

Similarly, five provincial assembly constituencies from PP-1 to PP-5 in Attock district, 15 constituencies of PP-6 to PP-20 in Rawalpindi district, four constituencies PP-21 to PP-24 in Chakwal district and three Jhelum constituencies from PP-25 to PP-27 are included.

Accoridng to Regional Election Commission office, District Election Commission is finalizing all the arrangements for upcoming general elections 2018.

Under the voter verification campaign, the citizens were given over one month period to check voter lists displayed at 280 important points and get corrected their names.—APP