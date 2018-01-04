District police netted 283 gangs during 2017

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi district police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements busted a number of inter-district and inter-provincial gangs besides arresting their 283 members during 2017 while total 18,132 cases including 2952 property cases were registered in different police stations of the district.

According to a Police spokesman, Police recovered over Rs 4.8 million, 1100 dollars, 37 motorcycles, four vehicles, 55 mobile phones, stolen gold ornaments worth millions of rupees, stolen goods worth Rs 600,000, two laptops, three cameras, 176 pistols, 10 revolvers, a rifle, five daggers and 826 rounds of different bores from the possession of the arrested persons.

Out of total 22 kidnapping cases registered in different police stations of the district, 24 out of total 27 abducted persons were recovered safely and the kidnappers were sent behind the bars, he said adding, due to effective strategy of the police, kidnapping for ransom cases had been controlled considerably as just two such cases were registered in the district.

The abductees were recovered safely and the kidnappers were netted, he added.

He further said, solid steps were taken to control bank dacoities and there was only one case reported in the district during the period. He claimed that there was no petrol pump robbery case during last year.—APP