District peace committee meets

Staff Reporter

A meeting of district peace committee was held here on Tuesday with CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed in the chair.

Religious leaders from different schools of thought of the city announced to extend cooperation for averting coronavirus. They said that awareness campaign would be launched from mosques. Ulema and Masheikh will create awareness among citizens about coronavirus in Juma and other religious congregations.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed urged the ulema and mashaikh to spread Islamic message of cleanliness to avoid the virus. He advised the citizens not to hold marriage parties and social ceremonies in these circumstances.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed and SSP Operations Muhammad Naveed

were also present.