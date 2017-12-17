District members appreciate school performance

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Teaching is a noble profession as the teacher has a vital role in the society to educate the future of a nation. The teachers should impart quality education to the young generation, enabling them to cope with the challenges,’ these remarks were made by member district council Dr Muhammad Shah Mandokhail while addressing the annual results function at government high school Killi Appozai here.

He was the chief guest while another council member presided over the ceremony. Government Teachers Association divisional office bearer Dost Muhammad Mandokhail, Shah Barat Mandokhail, students, senior teachers and parents in a large number attended the annual results and prize distribution function that commenced with the recitation of the holy Qur’an. Principal of the school Hassan Mandokhail.