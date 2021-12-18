District East to be made green and equipped with municipal facilities

Administrator D.M.C East Rahmatullah Sheikh handed over the tanker of park department after repair to Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas along with Superintendent Engineer Salman Memon and Executive Engineer M&E Imtiaz Bhutto and others.

Rahmatullah sheikh said on the occassion that Improvements are being made day by day in municipal services in this regard further Efforts are being made to expand the scope of municipal services by improving each department.

Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan said that they will make district east green and equipped with municipal facilities, said tanker repaired due to the efforts of Executive Engineer M&E,Imtiaz Bhutto,he also improved and illuminated the street lights of main road of Mahmoodabad.

Road and street improvement works are being carried out under supervision of Executive Engineer Iqbal Ahmed Mallah at different areas of UC 30 and 31.

under the supervision of Directors Tauqeer Abbas, Abdul Ghani Sheikh, Agha Sameer and Zafar Iqbal removal of green refusal work at parks and roads made on regular basis at different places of district east Similarly,in the supervision of incharge debris removal.