District East reports highest Covid positivity rate

The highest coronavirus positivity ratio in Sindh has been reported in District East, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force on Monday, he said that in the last 24 hours, 16,000 tests were conducted across the province of which over 900 came out positive, while six people succumbed to the virus.

The coronavirus toll in Sindh has reached 4,599. “If we compare these numbers to other parts of the country, Sindh has reported the lowest positive cases,” Shah pointed out.

On Sunday, the positivity ratio in Sindh was recorded at 5.62%. “We have been successful in controlling the virus and these numbers coincide,” the chief minister remarked.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Sindh is 95% while the death rate is 1.65%.“But despite these numbers, we are worried because, in the last 60 days, the number of patients has increased two to three times,” Murad alarmed.

Initially, there were 300 patients admitted to hospitals every day. The number has risen to 900.

Similarly, Sindh reported zero deaths at one point in time. According to the recent trend, however, the highest number of deaths in a month has been 14.The minister said that the province is prepared and equipped for emergencies. There are 664 ventilator beds of which over 40 are presently occupied.

“We are planning to increase the number of tests taken every day too,” Murad added.