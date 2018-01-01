District east mini Karachi

Staff Reporter

We are ensuring to initiate the development projects in all Union councils of district east without any discrimination of race, religion or ethnicity, We are trying to serve every citizen, Moid Anwar Chairman DMC East shared these views during his visit to Shabirabad UC 12 to review the municipal and civic problems of residents.

District east is a multicultural densely populated district which makes it like a Mini-karachi, Chairman added. Burhani Community member urged chairman about the issue of ramshackle roads for the damage sewerage lines, Chairman gave assurance to burhani community members to resolve these issues on priority basis.

“We are struggling to resolve all issues beside to think about jurisdiction of deptt who is actually responsible to resolve these issues, those issues which are in jurisdiction we will resolve these on as soon as possible”,Chaimran told.

District Municipal Corporation east is working with Karachi water and sewerage board to resolve issues regarding water and sewerage, because its very important to resolve sewerage issue first to do any road carpeting or any other development work, Chairman said.