District Council approves Rs3.16 billion budget

A budget of Rs3.16 billion was approved by the Karachi District Council for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday. It was presented by DCK chairperson Salman Abdullah Murad. The DCK has allocated Rs1.10 billion for development, Rs2.5 billion for non-development works. For the health sector, Rs13.8 million has been allocated, Rs30 million for natural calamities, Rs100 million for the improvement of the water supply system in different villages of DCK, Rs105 million for construction of roads, Rs105 million for rectification of the sewage system and Rs107 million for construction of parks. The DCK has earmarked Rs100 million for disposal of solid waste, Rs20 million for cleaning of storm water drains, Rs20 million for social welfare works and Rs20 million for sports activities. Murad said the budget has been made as per the public expectations. He says the ongoing development schemes in District Council Karachi will be completed by August. In the budget, 10% salary raises have been made. It is to note that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Budget for financial year 2019-20 was presented in the KMC Council meeting on June 27 by Mayor Wasim Akhtar in the Council Hall of KMC Building. Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan and Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-Ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.The budget meeting will resume on Friday at 2:30pm after which the council will give its approval for next budget of KMC. Total receipts in the budget for year 2019-20 are Rs 26,449.825 million, including Rs 20,374.087million as current receipts and Rs 1,734.426 million as capital receipts.