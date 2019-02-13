District Complaint Offices being established in all districts

Salim Ahmed

In order to timely redressal of public complaints and to ensure the provision of justice, District Complaint Offices were established in all districts across Punjab where SP rank officer will be incharge. These offices were provided all basic facilities including computers, printers, scanners, internet and I.T staff.

These complaint officers will directly worked under the supervision of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs. All kind of complaints could be entertained in these offices particularly against police officers / officials etc. These complaint officers will also ensure to redress the complaints directly received from Prime Minister Service Delivery Unit, Citizen’s Portal, CM complaint office and 8787.

All RPOs and DPOs through video link whereas, Addl: IG Establishment Punjab, Ejaz Hussain Shah, Addl: IG Training Punjab Tariq Masood Yasin, Addl: IG PHP Punjab Ahmed Latif, Addl: IG Safe City Authority Ali Ahmed Malik, Addl: IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, Addl: IG Elite Polie Force Shahid Hanif, Addl: IG Logistics and Procurement Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Addl: IG Investigation Punjab Abu Bakar Khuda Buksh, DIG Monitoring Investigation Punjab Fiaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Crimes Investigation Punjab Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG IT Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG D & I Ahsan Yonus, DIG Logistics Raye Babar Saeed, DIG Safe City Authority Akbar Nasir Khan, AIG Operations Awais Malik and other senior officers attended this video link conference.

The conference also reviewed the steps to improve the standards of investigations and it was decided that all investigation officers will be provided the investigation tool kit having latest investigation equipments. It was also discussed that all investigation officers will discharge their duties as per already given check list in this regard with a view to proceed the prosecution process according to the given SOP.

The conference also decided that a short course will be conducted by all investigation officers for providing help to criminal justice system so that investigation officers could play their role in criminal justice system and the burden over courts may be reduced. Besides this district assessment committees will examine acquittal cases for capacity building of investigation officers and supervisors and will also assess the performance of investigation officers with different categories formed in this regard so that their performance could be critically monitored.

The conference also reviewed the implementation on the complaints received through prime minister service delivery unit and IG Punjab Amjad Javaid Saleemi issued orders to all field officers for timely addressal of all these complaints by following already given standing orders and it was also decided the complaints which have not been resolved, a strict departmental inquiry will be initiated against the liable persons.

In the conference it was also emphasized upon all field officers that they should insured the presence of SHOs for two hours in their respective police stations and all SHOs will not do other jobs during this specific time whereas SHOs will be present in their offices to address the public complaints from 4PM to 6PM in summer since 15th of March. A strict disciplinary action will be taken against those SHOs who are found absent during these two hours.

It was also decided in the conference that action will be taken through internal accountability against those who delayed the registration of 321 cases during last six weeks across the province.

In the conference it was decided to introduce the new software “15-Pucar (Police unified communication and response)” integrated with Safe city project in order to quick compensation of complaints received on 15 by the citizens across the province and IG Punjab directed to MD safe city that he should activate it till 15th March.

