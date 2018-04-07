District administration decides to remove illegal constructions from Nullah Korang

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has decided to remove the illegal constructions in and around Nullah Korang.

It was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani.

The meeting decided to issue one week notices to the illegal constructors in Nullah Korang to demolish illegal structures failing which legal action will be taken against the violators under the law and ICTA, Police, CDA and Pakistan Environmental Agency jointly take action in the matter.

The participants considered certain legal options to ensure keeping Nullah Korang free from pollution and taking stern action against those who erected illegal constructions along side Nullah Korang.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad told the participants that a task force has been constituted to deal with the issue of encroachments and illegal constructions at Nullah Korang.

The meeting was attended by the officials from CDA, Pakistan Environmental Agency and police.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad said that CDA, ICTA, Police and Pakistan Environmental Agency will work together to take action against those who are responsible for polluting the bed of water course.

Pakistan Environmental Agency will prepare their report on pollution and forward it to ICTA, CDA for keeping the area clean. The local population has been asked to construct septic tanks for cleanliness.—APP

