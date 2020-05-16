District Administration conducts 850 raids against hoarders, profiteers

Staff Reporter

Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 850 raids were conducted in the district during last 24 hours and fines were imposed against 145 violators amounting to Rs 245,000 while two FIRs were also registered.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the District Administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, two cases were registered.

He said, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted total 19,563 raids during May while the violators were imposed fines amounting to over 5.9 million rupees.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers and those fouand indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates.