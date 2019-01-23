District admin removes 36 encroachments

Rawalpindi

The District Administration on Wednesday continued its anti-encroachment operation in different tehsils of the district and took action against encroachers besides issuing notices to the rules violators.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the anti-encroachment teams conducted raids in different tehsils of the district and removed 36 encroachments.

Municipal Corporation, Kalar Syedan removed six cemented encroachments from the main bazaar and cleared the road. MC Kahuta under its operation removed five encroachments from Kalar Chowk and Main Kahuta Bazar area. Similarly, MC Gujar Khan demolished 15 encroachments in Lunda Bazar while MC Rawalpindi also launched an operation and removed 10 encroachments from Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk and cleared the road.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Umar Jahangir, the officers concerned had been directed to clear the roads of the district particularly of commercial areas under Clean and Green Punjab campaign and remove temporary and permanent encroachments besides ensuring that the encroachers could not re-occupy the areas cleared under the campaign. He said, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the encroachers without any discrimination.—APP

