District Admin imposes Rs1.3m fine on 326 profiteers

Rawalpindi

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the citizens on affordable rates, Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 787 raids in different markets during last two months and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 1.3 million on 326 profiteers besides lodging seven FIRs.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi Maliha Jamal, the district administration on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has accelerated its ongoing campaign against profiteering. All the Deputy Commissioners of the district have been directed to ensure provision of quality daily use items on affordable rates and no one should be allowed to indulge in hoarding and profiteering.

She informed that 31 magistrates were conducting raids in different areas of the district and taking action in accordance with the law against violators of the Price Act.

Seven FIRs were also lodged against the shopkeepers for violating the rules and charging exorbitant rates to the citizens, she added.

She warned the shopkeepers not to indulge in profiteering and hoarding as the operation against the violators would continue and no relaxation would be given to anyone.—APP

