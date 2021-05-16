District admin following NCOC directives allows business to open till 8pm

Abbottabad

District administration Abbottabad following the directives of the National Command Control Center (NCOC) and the provincial government took special measures to stop the further spread of the disease after Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the details, all commercial activities would be allowed to operate till 8 pm while medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, E-commerce, LPG filling points, Tandoor, Home delivery, utility services and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week.

Cinema, public parks, religious and cultural activities, indoor-outdoor dining are totally banned, only takeaway services would be allowed following Coronavirus SOPs.—APP