District admin directed to remain alert during rains

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah has directed the officers concerned and district administrations to remain alert in the wake of rains.

In a directive on Wednesday, he instructed the departments to ensure timely disposal of rainwater besides round the clock monitoring of the situation arising after rains so that storm water could not be accumulated in low lying areas.

He directed to adopt special arrangements near congested areas, shrines and mosques to avoid any untoward incident.

The departments concerned should proactively perform as no negligence would be tolerated in the disposal of water, he added.

Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah directed them remain present in the field to monitor the disposal of water.