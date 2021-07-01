District admin committed to resolve citizens’ complaints: Commissioner

City Reporter

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the district administration was committed to resolve complaints of the citizens.

Addressing a ‘revenue Khuli Kutchery’ here at Raja Bazar he said on the directives of Punjab government, Deputy Commissioners and all the revenue staff would hold ‘revenue Khuli Kutcheries’ under one roof on first working day of every month and ensure on the spot resolution of the complaints.

The Commissioner listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the field officers concerned of revenue and land record.

He said, unjustified delay in the provision of revenue services by the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict departmental action would be taken against negligent staff.