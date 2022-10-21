Distributor “The Legend of Maula Jatt” stands fast as row over blockbuster intensifies

The Legend of Maula Jatt’s distributor and CEO, Nadeem Mandviwalla, stated on Thursday that despite the film not being screened on the rest 50% of the total 144 Pakistani screens, it hadn’t had a significant impact on box office receipts.

He made this statement at that time when controversy surrounded the movie’s debut and moviegoers in Pakistan complained that they couldn’t see it on a large screen in most theaters.

Instead, the high-profile multi-starrer has been plagued by a staggered release across Pakistan as a result of a standoff between the distributor and theater owners.

Mandviwalla stated during a press conference in Karachi that “the movie is breaking all prior records at the box office” despite only being shown in about 50% of theaters thus far.

“Unquestionably, “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” the largest and most expensive movie ever made in Pakistan, has lived up to the expectations of fans globally,” he remarked.

The film, which was directed by Bilal Lashari, had the highest budget ever for a Pakistani production. The film’s principal actors, Fawad Ali Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi took ten years to produce. Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick are featured in the movie as well.

On October 13, the movie received a worldwide release to raving reviews and filled theaters.

The film presently holds the top spot at the box office in the UAE, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom after earning Rs509 million, or nearly $2.3 million, in its first week of release.

Nevertheless, despite its popularity, controversy has surrounded its release. According to rumors, movie theater owners have reportedly refused to screen the movie because of a debate with the distributor regarding the percentage of ticket sales.