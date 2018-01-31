WAS enjoying a holiday at a resort the other day when the lights went out. I rang the reception, “No lights!” I shouted with as much irritation as I could put into my voice. “Power cut sir!” said a voice from the reception in a nonplussed tone. Power cut?” I shouted, “Who cut the power?” “Government sir!”

I put down the phone worriedly and through the windows saw a city with no lights, staring dismally back at me. I let my imagination run and imagined I walked into a showroom and found TVs, ACs, microwaves, washing machines, toasters, you name it, going dirt cheap. “How are you able to sell all these so cheap?” I asked the salesman at the counter.

“It’s a distress sale,” said the salesman with a haunted look in his yes, “We have to get rid of everything before the power cuts in the city become more regular. Once people know that soon there won’t be power to run their TVs and ACs and washing machines, they won’t touch our stuff!” “How much for that AC? I asked. “How much you willing to pay for it?” “I’m not sure,” I said slowly, “my wife wants a microwave, I want an AC.”

“Take both,” smiled the salesman. “How much?” I asked. “Whatever you want,” said the salesman. I watched as the owner of the shop strolled over to where I was. “Are you being served?” he asked. “This gentleman would actually like to buy an AC and a microwave,” said the salesman and the owner gave him an affectionate pat. “Take a washing machine along with the two,” said the owner.

“I already have one,” I said. “Then take a fridge and a mixer!” “No, No,” I said, “that’s too much!” “Okay take a fridge, a mixer and a toaster.” “I can’t do that,” I gasped. “We’ll throw in a TV with a flat screen.” “That’s going to be expensive,” I said. “How much?” asked the owner. “How much what?” I asked, “I should be asking you how much!” “How much you going to charge us for taking all this stuff away? We’ll even give you free home delivery. Just take it all away.” I drove home in the free tempo with all the free things. “What’s this?” screamed the wife. “Free stuff,” I grinned. “Do they burn?” she screamed. “Burn?” I asked.

“The only thing useful with no power is anything that will burn,” she shouted, “we need firewood to cook dinner, firewood to light the room for our children to study. Take those things back and gather some firewood from the garden!” I went back to the shop dragging all the free goodies. The shop had a new décor. “What are you selling?” I asked. “Firewood,” said the salesman, “one stack of wood and you get a matchbox free..!”

