Observer Report

Karachi

The Distinguished Lecture Series at Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education was the forum of a talk by Prof. Kozhokin Evgeny Mikhailovich (Vice Rector, MGIMO (Moscow State Institute of International Relations) currently on a visit to Pakistan; the event was co-hosted by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations.

Rector DIHE, Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi welcomed the distinguished guests and introduced the Institute, its faculties and programs. She said the visit by the Moscow University signaled a growing partnership between academia of the two countries.

To this end she acknowledged the fact that the MGIMO was the alma-mater of studies in international relations world over and is rightly referred to as the being the ‘Harvard of Russia’.

She said the DIHE would like to process a MOU with MGIMO and benefit from the reservoir of knowledge that the universities 53 faculties possessed. Deans, Registrar, HODs, Faculty and Students of DIHE PhD/M.Phil. Program participated in the event.

Prof. Kozhokin apprised the audience about the history of the MGIMO University, and screened a short documentary to introduce his esteemed university.

He also shared his experiences and informed that the MGIMO has been the cradle for diplomats training and a great venue to garner knowledge on international; affairs.On the subject ‘Education in Russia’ throwing light on education in Russia in general he said that most schools are state schools but private schools have also been established in recent years.