Distinguished innovations, collaboration, entrepreneurship competition convenes

Naeem Ahmed

Shikarpur

IBA University Sukkur organized a two day mega event of DICE-2018, consisting of innovative competition among the youth from various universities, colleges and schools across Pakistan on October 8 and 9. DICE (Distinguished Innovations, Collaboration and Entrepreneurship) Foundation, is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, registered in Michigan, USA.

DICE Foundation in collaboration with its domestic and international partners, is pursuing a programme in Pakistan, to foster culture of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the country and transform Pakistan into an innovation-driven economy. Sukkur IBAUniversity is one of the 19 active academic and industry partners in Pakistan.

Strategic partners of the event were British Council, Higher Education Commission, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. More than 200 stalls were established, where students from different universities, colleges and schools all across Pakistan showcased their innovative ideas. Number of delegates was 150, which included Higher Education Institutions, Technical and Vocational Training Institutes and corporate sector.

The mega event was sponsored by National Bank of Pakistan, Allied Bank, JS Bank, TCS, HUM Network and others. The mega event consisted of various competitions, including mega innovation and entrepreneurship event, DICE youth innovation event, Sukkur IBA University DICE Shark and cultural night.

