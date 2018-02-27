Distinction for Comsats

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Comsats University become the first university of the country by making the publications of Impact Factor Publications of more then 2,000 in one year says press release of CIIT. It has been said that research articles and publications were published in world renowned magazines and journals and research papers and theses were appreciated worldwide by the top ranked universities and institutions researchers and scholars who had considered the work and exemplary one.

In the year 2005 and 2006, only 172 papers were published in one year by the faculty members.