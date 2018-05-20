Distillery raided, 225 liquor bottles recovered

Islamabad police on Saturday unearthed a distillery in capital’s slum area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor while three persons were also held from the spot, the police said.

On a tip off, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi directed for raid at the distillery in the slum area. He assigned the task to SP Hassam Bin Iqbal to conduct a crackdown against those involved in bootlegging.

The SP constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Shahzad Town circle, Tahir Hussain and Station House Officer ( SHO) Khanna, Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali who along with ASIs Naseer, Ahmed, Iftakhir Ali, Ahed and other officials conducted a raid at the fake liquor factory located in Pindorian area.

The police team recovered 225 liquor bottles, and other material used in the manufacturing process. Three accused were arrested and an FIR has been lodged promptly against them. The nabbed persons have been identified as Babar Masih, Atif Raza and Nasir Masih.

Furthermore, different police teams have arrested 17 outlaws from various areas of the city. Sub-inspector Saif-Ullah from Bhara Kahu arrested Tahir Mehmood and recovered 1125 gram hashish from him. ASI Niaz Ahmed from Golra police arrested Touseef Javed and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him.

ASI Safddar Hussain from Shalimar police arrested Faisal and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Sub-Inspector Mustaiq arrested Falak Mehmood and recovered 225 gram heroine from him. Sub-Inspector Azhar Mehmood from Ramana police station arrested Ameer Nawab and recovered 55 gram heroine from him.

ASI Raza Muhammad from Industrial Area police station along with others arrested four gamblers and recovered the stake money Rs 12 000 and gambling tools from their possession. The police also arrested two other accused Waseem Hand Hussain and recovered two hookahs from them. Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa arrested Imran Shahzad and recovered 515 gram hashish from him.

Sub-Inspectors Amjad Ali and Shafqat Mehmood from Sabzi Mandi police station arrested two accused Muhammad Javed and Noor Zaman and recovered 1850 gram hashish from their possession.—NNI

