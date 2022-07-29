Dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies before demanding elections

Rana Sanaullah tells Imran….

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday, calling out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, said that the former prime minister should dissolve assemblies of both the provinces if he wants election to be held.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the PTI lawyers postponed the foreign funding case for over 50 times, while 8 years have passed and now the verdict is reserved.

The minister demanded the ECP to announce foreign funding case verdict, adding that four employees of the PTI received money in their accounts.

Launching a tirade against Imran Khan, the minister said that the PTI obtained nearly 150 million votes while the allied parties secured 250 million votes and asked if the majority would be thrown out.

The Interior Minister criticised the electoral watchdog over the delay in announcing the judgement in PTI foreign funding case.

“Why election commission is not announcing the reserved verdict if the hearings have been completed,” he said, adding that PTI was trying to avoid the case by creating obstacles and filing nine writ petitions.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government and allied parties have expressed concern over the delay in announcement of the judgement.

He alleged that around 350 companies and people, who according to him belong to India and Israel, illegally funded Imran Khan. The minister reiterated the demand for an early verdict in the case, saying that action would be taken as per the judgement.

