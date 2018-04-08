Dissipated use of technology

Technology has helped in the growth and development of the mankind as a whole. Technological inventions have made living convenient. Connecting with people in different parts of the world, travelling long distance, having constant sources of entertainment and ease of cooking and storing food are some of the best things technology has offered us. But is technology really a boon to the mankind.

This has always been a point of debate. While technology has paved the way for a better living its downside cannot be overlooked. The continual use of technologically advanced equipment as well as the process of their production has led to a drastic rise in contribution to health problems such as obesity and visual impairment. Besides, it has isolated people socially more than connecting them.

It has also led to a decrease in the employment opportunities particularly for the labour class. Technology certainly has given way to an improved lifestyle and contributed towards the growth of economies; however, the amount of damage it has done to the environment as well as the mankind is a cause of serious concern. However, it is wise not to go overboard with their use. Maintain a balance between science and nature to lead a peaceful life and keep your surroundings healthy.

ARWA ALI ASGHER

Karachi

