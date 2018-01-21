The Dissection of Trump’s Tweet

Rayyan Baig

PRESIDENT Trump tweeted that, “The US has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”. The tweet is quite interesting and warrants a dispassionate analysis to ascertain the reality of 33 Billion, claims of giving nothing but lies & deceit and identification of fool. By dissecting the claims of 33 billion the facts revealed are quite riveting. Pakistan got an aid of 9.5 Billion dollars from USA ie 1 billion dollars as Disaster Fund for calamities in Pakistan and 8.5 billion dollars as Economic Support Fund. Out of the remaining amount, of claimed 33 billion dollars, 14.5 billion dollars was straightaway the reimbursement of Pakistan’s money spent on supplies to USA and billions are still pending against US. 1.3 billion was received on account ofAnti-Narcotics War Fund for blocking Afghan narcotics from harming the USA, 2.5 billion for Anti-terrorism war fund, 4 billion financing for Upgradations of Pakistan Army for fighting America’s war and, most of it went back to US, 0.85 billion for theAfghan refugee food and assistance. Now, let’s see what Pakistan has given in return, on an average around 2000 US/NATO trucks have been passing through Pakistan to support US forces in Afghanistan without paying any charges. Internationally 2000 dollars are charged from a container to pass through any country’s territory, calculating the total an amount of 22 billion-dollar, which Pakistan could charge from US was condoned by Pakistan.

An amount of 15 billion wasn’t charged from US for over flights. No amount was charged, around 3 billion, for using four air bases, Dalbandin, Jacobabad, Pasni and Shamsi, for over a decade. The cost of damage to the roads and infrastructure due to US containers,around 2 billion $, was also not charged. The cost of feeding around 4 million Afghan refugees, who came to Pakistan after US war runs in billions of dollars. The total amount comes to 42 billion dollars, excluding feeding charges of Afghan refugees.

The amount given as aid by the US in last 15 years is 9.5 billion, subtracting this amount from the amount Pakistan could claim from US, as discussed above ie 42 billion, the balance come to 32.5 billion. In fact Pakistan has shown generosity of 32.5 billion dollars in cash to US, in contrast it has been charged in the past by the US for parking F-16aircrafts, which it never got. In addition, Pakistan suffered a loss of 200 billion dollars to its economy, whereas the cost ofaround 70,000 civilians and 7,000 soldiers, who lost their lives due to US war, especially 24 Pakistani soldiers killed by US forces at Salala can’t be quantified.Analyzing the statement of “giving nothing but lies and deceit”, the facts reveal that Pakistan has given a lot toUS. After the independence instead of aligning with the next-door USSR, Pakistan joined the US camp, and later became integral player in the CENTO and SEATO, thus enraging USSR. It was Pakistan who played crucial role to help US normalize its relations with hostile China in 1972, which later helped US against USSR. It was again Pakistan who helped US defeat USSR in Afghanistan in 1980s and as a result it become a sole Superpower of the world. In recent US war in Afghanistan Pakistan helped US with 70,000 civilian and over 7,000 soldiers’ lives. On the contrary the US always betrayed and left Pakistan high and dry after its interests were served, Hillary Clinton’s statement before the Senate’s Committee amply avouch the facts. Pakistan is accused by US of harbouring terrorists; the facts and ground realities also negate these accusations. Because of Operation Zarb-e-Azab and Raad-ul-Fassad the entire Pakistan and FATA has been cleared of theterrorist and the latter operation is still on to hunt any remnants.

Pakistan also took the foreign journalists and dignitaries to various parts of FATA and even offered US to indicate sanctuaries inside Pakistan, if any, for taking action against them. Pakistan has deployed a large regular force along Pak-Afghan border to hunt the terrorists, it has also started fencing theborders to preclude any chances of terrorists moving across. In contrast, despite spending about two trillion dollars and sacrificing thousands of US soldiers, less than 50% Afghanistan is under government control, rather influence. Afghanistan has virtually become a “safe haven” for the terrorists and housing all anti-Pakistan elements and Daesh right under US noseband the NDS-RAW scheming is in full swing.

The lack of security parameters on Afghanistan side of Pak-Afghan border provides opportunity to the terrorists to sneak through and undertake terrorist acts inside Pakistan.Lastly, the remarks about “thinking of our leaders as fools”, Pakistan always held US presidents in very high esteem and enjoyed their respect and confidence. All the US presidents to include John F Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, James Carter,Ronald Reagan and George W Bush etc, praised Pakistan for its support to US, role played for establishing peace and playing lead role in the war against terrorism.

All these Presidents were professional statesman, regarded as sagacious leaders and were respected around the world and by the American public. As for Trump is concerned, his actions and statements, over a year in the office, have turned the public view in US and around the globe quite different. The comments of certain US intellectuals and African/ world leaders on Trump’s Tweets and lose remarks clearly tell what they think of him.The recent unprecedented embarrassing defeat of US in the UN, about Jerusalem, is also indicative of the fact that how serious he is taken by the world leaders. The controversial New Year Tweet by Trump about Pakistan does not conform to the ground realities, it has hurt all the Pakistanis and they feel betrayed.

Pakistan has always been sincere with all its friends, as for US is concerned thePakistani leadership has always gone a step further, even at the cost of their national interest and prestige. Pakistan is along standing friend of US and likes to be treated as a friend not as a slave, and is not at all prepared to become the scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan. In the war against terror it has sacrificed, materially, economically and in human lives, more than any other country of the world and continues to suffer. Pakistan needs recognition of its sacrifices and notthe aid; it’s committed to rout out the remnants of terrorists from its soil and at the same time wants to see a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

The international scenario has changed providing Pakistan with multiple options, the unfair treatment by US and unwarranted accusations may repel Pakistan away from US and compel it to exercise other options.