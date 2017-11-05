Dissatisfaction expressed over low tax recovery

City Repoter

Karachi

Administrator, District Municipal Corporation (DMC-West), Ghulam Fareed has expressed dissatisfaction over the poor performance of the department of local taxes for low recovery and warned them to meet the Tax target. Presiding a joint meeting of the zones’ officers, he directed that extra measures be taken to meet tax recovery targets for starting development work.

The administer further said that departmental action would be taken against recovery officers for not achieving the target of their respective zone. He also directed the officers to make sure the provision of civic facilities to the masses.