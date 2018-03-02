Disrespect to Quranic verses

No doubt newspapers are the source of socialisation and personal enlightenment if utilised in a proper way. Unfortunately, Urdu newspapers especially Daily Mashriq and Ajj becomes a source of fruit safety in fruit baskets. I asked so many people in Sabzi Mandi Takht Bhai, Mardan for its proper management. They responded “the supply of these baskets is from Punjab”. Local shopkeepers are of the same view and said “we sometimes burn it in open air”. Daily Mashriq and Ajj have exclusive pages on Islamic views with Hadith and Verses from the Holy Quran on Friday. But, these Hadiths and Verses are found at garbage. I request the Punjab government and people-in-authority to avoid printing Quranic Verses and name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in newspapers.

IJAZ ALI

Takht Bahi, Mardan

