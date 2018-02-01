Disqualified parliamentarians need to prove probity, rules SC

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday noted that the disqualified parliamentarians need to prove their probity through their conduct once declared dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution

A five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice and comprising senior justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Umar Ata Bandial, Ijazul Ahsan and Sajjad Ali Shah heard the petitions seeking determination of the time period of the parliamentarians’ disqualification.

During the court proceedings, the disqualification of PML-N senator Nehal Hashmi on early Thursday morning was also discussed as one of the petitioners’ counsel said he could not present his arguments after the court’s ruling in contempt case against Hashmi.

Senior lawyer Kamran Murtaza said the court’s ruling had disappointed him.

To which, the CJP remarked the ruling was given according to the law.

The lawyer then contended that any disqualified person could contest by-elections as the Article 62(1)(f) bars a parliamentarian from contesting election for a single term.

At this, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the bench has to determine the time duration of disqualification applicable to a concerned person under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.

Justice Nisar then inquired whether all political parties retained Article 62(1)(f) during the Eighteenth Amendment of the Constitution in 2010.

A petitioner’s counsel apprised the bench that the political parties did not amend the article under stress of religious elements.

The CJP then remarked all disqualified lawmakers need to prove their honesty through their conduct.

The hearing was then adjourned until February 8.

The petitions have been filed by deposed members of parliament after being declared not fully “trustworthy” and “honest” (Sadiq and Ameen) under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.

Orignally published by INP