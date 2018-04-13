Disqualification duration will remain until those delivering verdicts are in seats: Maryam

SIALKOT : Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Friday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification term would remain until those delivering verdicts are there in seats.

Addressing a convention of the workers here, she without naming anyone, said that they had been trying to minus Nawaz Sharif but everytime Nawa z bounced back with more power.

Criticising the Supreme Court verdict declaring that politicians disqulaiffed under Article 62 (1)(f) of the constutiton would be unable to hold a public office for lifetime, the PML-N leader repeatedly chanted slogans, “Stop us if you can”.

She maintained former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had twice announced life sentence for Nawaz and even said that he (Nawaz) had become a history, but Nawaz was still reigning the hearts of millions of people. Where are those who punished Nawaz,” she asked the gathering.

She also took a jibe at the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), and asked about the 40 members who took part in the Panama probe. She said that Wajid Zia had admitted in the court that no corruption proof was found against Nawaz.

She said that the elected leaders had been meting out such a treament for the last 70 years.

Orignally published by INP