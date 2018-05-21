Disqualification Case: Kh Asif’s lawyer completes arguments

ISLAMABAD : Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif’s counsel on Monday completed arguments in the Supreme Court in a review petition filed by the former minister against his disqualification.

A larger bench of the apex court was conducting hearing of the case.

In today’s proceedings, Muneer A Malik, the counsel of Khawaja Asif while presenting his arguments said that allegations of hiding Dubai bank account wasn’t part of the petition filed against his client, adding that the disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) on mere profession issue was beyond understanding.

Justice Faisal Arab said that Khawaja Asif had not mentioned his salary in his nomination papers to which Muneer A Malik said that the salary was mentioned in foreign income.

The judge further said that there is a contradiction in former minster’s high court statement and the statement he presented here and asked if he was an employee of the company in Dubai.

The counsel of Khawaja Asif admitted that he was an employee of the company.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 31.