Disqualification Case: IHC gives Kh Asif 10-days to submit reply

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif 10 days for submitting reply on a petition filed by a PTI leader seeking his disqualification as MNA for possessing Iqama (work permit).

A larger bench of the IHC headed by Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition of the minister. Earlier the minister through his counsel has submitted a 7-page reply in court, however the counsel retracted the reply.

Though the retracted reply, the minister had challenged the constitution of the larger bench to hear the case.

The counsel while retracting the reply sought time for submitting formal reply on the petition. The court while granting 10-day time to the counsel for submitting reply issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan, and Secretary National Assembly.

The disqualification petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar, who was defeated by Asif in general elections of 2013 from NA-110.As per the petitioner, Asif is not entitled to hold the office of MNA nor of the federal minister under the Unlimited Term Employment Contract between him and International Mechanical and Electrical Co (IMECO), a company located in Abu Dhabi.

Asif has been hired as a full-time employee of IMECO since at least July 2, 2011 and has held various positions, including those of the legal adviser and special adviser, the petition states.

The contract signed between the foreign minister of Pakistan and the company claim that Asif was to receive a monthly basic salary of AED35,000 along with a monthly allowance of AED15,000.

Therefore, the petitioner has requested the IHC to declare Asif as disqualified.

On July 28, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court on the basis of holding an Iqama even though he had reportedly not received any salary on its basis.

Orignally published by INP