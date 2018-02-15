Displeased at no-show, SHC again summons Axact CEO, others on Feb 21

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh and other accused on February 21 with regard to the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) appeal against the suspects’ acquittal by a lower court.

The orders came on Thursday as the SHC, on the Supreme Court’s orders, began hearing FIA’s appeal against the acquittal of suspects in the money laundering case by a district court in August 2016.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto inquired why Sheikh was not present in court despite an earlier summons. Sheikh’s counsel Imdad Advocate informed the bench that his client is unwell.

Expressing displeasure, the court ordered the counsel to present his client’s medical certificate in court at the next hearing and also summoned Sheikh at the next hearing on Feb 21.

On Monday, the SHC had summoned Sheikh and the other accused to appear in court today.

Orignally published by INP