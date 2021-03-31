Disparity Reduction Allowance meets

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, a meeting of Disparity Reduction Allowance Committee was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht.

The meeting was also attended by Law Minister

Raja Basharat, Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Ahmed Saho and officials of other departments.

The Finance Secretary gave a briefing on the allowances received by government employees in various departments.

In the meeting, the Law Minister and the Finance Minister directed to form a sub-committee to resolve the issue of allowance on priority basis.

The committee was set up under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari.

In addition to

the finance Secretary, the Secretaries of various Provincial departments will also be the part of this Sub-Committee.

APCA (All Pakistan Clerk Association) representatives have also been included in this committee.

The committee will submit a final report to the provincial ministers within ten days.

The Provincial Ministers said that APCA representation in the committee was essential for the positive progress in the demands regarding DRA allowance.

They said that the committee should work out a plan of action in consultation with all stakeholders. Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari assured that the issue would be resolved soon through discussions with all stakeholders.