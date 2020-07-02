Disinfection drive in public places with NDMA planned

The Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has recently announced a collaboration with the Government’s frontline organization, NDMA (NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY), to conduct disinfection drives across major high traffic public places in a bid to further their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The disinfection drives will be held by the organization in frontline public places with high exposure including public hospitals, bus stops and railway stations in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. To maintain the effectiveness of the disinfection process, RB will use state of the art equipment and its high-quality disinfectant brand, Robin Bleach; a sodium hypochlorite-based product being used in compliance with WHO standards around disinfection (WHO recommends bleach as an effective disinfectant against germs. However, WHO does not endorse any specific brand.) On this collaboration, the Chairman of NDMA, Lt. General Muhammad Afzal, said, “We believe there has never been a more important moment in time for the entire nation (public and private organizations) to work towards solving one of the most pressing problems.” CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home Pakistan Limited Akbar Ali Shah, said, “As the world faces this unprecedented global health crisis, it is clear that no one can fight this war alone.”